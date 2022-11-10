Q3 2022 BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Przemyslaw Gdanski - BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. - President of Management Board & CEO



I am hugely unhappy to announce the results of the bank with a loss of PLN 347 million. This is the highest-ever loss in the history of our bank in recorded history. And it would be hard to be happy about it. Of course, this is the result of credit repayment moratoria. We posted a cost of that at PLN 569 million. And in the third quarter, we had also the additional cost related to