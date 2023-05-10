Q1 2023 BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Przemyslaw Gdanski - BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. - President of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our conference dedicated to Q1 results. Our agenda is quite traditional starting with the highlights of the macroeconomic environment, an overview of the financial results and a look forward. We will then take your questions. I would like to welcome everyone present here in the room. We have a few participants and also everyone joining us online. I understand many of you are taking part in the IMPACT Conference. We are not there because we are here with you.



Let's begin. In Q1, our bank generated a solid net profit of PLN 488 million. This quarter brought continued efforts to address the Swiss franc loan risk. We set up PLN 240 million additional provisions, and we accelerated the pace of signing settlements with clients, a point we will discuss later on.



In the past quarter, our income lines improved across the board, especially our NFC and our FX income. At the same time, the economic slowdown is a fact. We can see that in the activity of our clients and the volumes