Half Year 2021 CLS Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Fredrik Widlund - CLS Holdings plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to this live video presentation of CLS Holdings plc Half Year Results 2021. I am Fredrik Widlund, Chief Executive; and here with me is Andrew Kirkman, our CFO. Today, we will talk about how CLS has delivered during the first 6 months of the year, but also about the future and not least, our new sustainability strategy, which includes our 2030 net zero



Carbon pathway.



First though, I would like to start with an overview of the period before we go into more details. The first half of the year was naturally shaped by the pandemic. But despite this, we have continued to have strong rent collection with 99% for the first 6 months, which has resulted in operating cash flow being at a similar level to last year. Net rental income was impacted by increased vacancy and lower income from our student and hotel properties. We did take cost actions to offset this fall. But with sterling appreciating against the euro, FX movements meant that our EPRA earnings per share fell to 5.4p per share for the first 6 months.

