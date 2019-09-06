Half Year 2019 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska - WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. - Co-Head of Research



KRUK's Second Quarter 2019 Results



Let me now hand over to Mr. Michal Zasepa, CFO of KRUK.



Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Marta. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this conference. It's my pleasure to give your comments into our first half and second quarter results. I'll be using a presentation that is made available on the website and referring you to the number of slides I'm discussing.



I'm now on Slide #3. As you have seen, net profit for KRUK for the 6 months of 2019 was PLN 167 million. That is lower than we expected, and there's a few negative events that took place, especially in second quarter, that lowered that net profit. However, we think this is -- some of those are one-off, some of those are