Full Year 2019 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the KRUK full year results 2019. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Marta, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska - WOOD & Company Financial Services, a.s. - Co-Head of Research



Good afternoon. My name is Marta Jezewska-Wasilewska, and I represent WOOD & Company that has a pleasure to host today's event of KRUK's annual results discussion.



Therefore, with no further delay, let me hand over to Michal Zasepa, CFO of KRUK. Sir?



Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Marta. This is Michal Zasepa. It is my pleasure to present the 2019 net results. I'll be using the presentation that was made available on our website earlier today.



2019 has been a difficult year for KRUK Group. For the first time in our history, our net profit decreased compared to the previous year. We still earned significant PLN 277