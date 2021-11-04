Q3 2021 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Marta JeÅ¼ewska-Wasilewska - WOOD & Company - Moderator



I would like to warmly welcome you to today's conference call. The purpose of it is to discuss Kruk's third-quarter results. My name is Marta JeÅ¼ewska-Wasilewska and I represent WOOD & Company, the host of this call. And now with no further delay, let me hand over to Mr. MichaÅ ZasÄpa, CFO of the Company. MichaÅ?



MichaÅZasÄpa - Kruk SA - CFO



Marta, thank you very much. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining this call. Thank you for your interest in the Company. I'll make the presentation based on the document, which is available on our website, so I will be referring to the slides and you may follow it on your screens.



This is a very nice moment for me, the results are great. The share results are excellent. Kruk has earned PLN565 million in the nine months of 2021, which is an absolute record. It's PLN230 million more than in the second-best year, 2018. So, it's a new era for us, an era in which Kruk flies much higher than ever