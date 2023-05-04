Q1 2023 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / NTS GMT

Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Good afternoon. This is Michal Zasepa, I'm KRUK's CFO, and welcome to the presentation of Q1 '23 results of the KRUK Group.



Thank you very much for your interest into dialing to hear my presentation. I will -- I made available the presentation on the website. This presentation should be now available also to you through Teams applications.



I will proceed now with the presentation. Please use the chat to ask me questions, and I will reply to them after I finish the presentation.



We have a very good start of 2023. You saw that we made PLN 235 million of net profit in the first quarter. We also had a record high cash EBITDA of PLN 530 million. Recoveries from portfolios were a record high. In the consolidated picture, we exceeded our expectations for this first quarter. In most of the markets we beat them, in one market we did not and I will comment on that. This is also a very good start for debt portfolio purchases. Usually, the first quarter is quite calm. This year, we invested quite a lot over PLN 500