Half Year 2023 Kruk SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Michal Zasepa - KRUK SpÃ³lka Akcyjna - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Hello. Good morning, good afternoon. My name is Michal Zasepa. I'm a Board member of KRUK and I'm happy to walk you through the Q2 results that we made public yesterday evening.



I will be referring to the presentation that is available on our app site. And also, I will share it with you on Teams that should hopefully be visible already. Please, during the -- my presentation and after it, ask question through chat on Teams. And I will go back to those questions after my presentation and answer them.



So let's start. This is, again, a big pleasure for me because KRUK has just posted the best results in its history, in its 25 years of history. Our net profit for this first 6 months of this year is PLN 528 million. That compares to PLN 36 million of net profit for the first year where we were a publicly listed company 12 years ago. So it's a decent track record of growth, I think.



Net profit is one thing, but also underlying cash was very strong. We had over PLN 1.5 billion of recoveries, satisfying or