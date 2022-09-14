Sep 14, 2022 / 07:30PM GMT

Arvind Anil Ramnani - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Hey, thanks, everyone, for coming in -- for sitting in down to the last stretch of our conference. I -- thanks, everyone, for coming in last couple of meetings. And Sanjay, thanks for flying. I know it's not an easy flight from San Francisco. Someone was telling me there's no -- nonstops, you guys like do a connection.



Sanjay Datta - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - CFO



I think you are nonstop. It feels good to be live again. Okay.



Arvind Anil Ramnani - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Yes. No issues. Perfect.



Questions and Answers:

- Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystJust to get us started, I have some questions specific to the business. But just at a high level, if you can kind of start with Upstart as a business and a business model for folks who are less familiar