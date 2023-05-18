May 18, 2023 / 01:10PM GMT

Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Next, we are honored to welcome Sanjay Datta, CFO of Upstart, to the conference. Thank you so much for being here. Really appreciate it.



Sanjay Datta - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, Ram.



Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



So I wanted to ask you guys about what you're seeing in terms of the consumer trends, macro impact on the consumer. You have a pretty differentiated view. And so I was just curious what you're seeing.



Sanjay Datta - Upstart Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Sure, yes. On the consumer, I guess there's 2 million things that we're thinking about right now. One, we're observing directly, one we're watching for. The first one I would broadly say the U.S. consumer is slowly getting its fiscal house back in order. And it was out of order for a while, probably for more than 1.5 years. I think that a lot of