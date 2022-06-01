Jun 01, 2022 / 07:55PM GMT

John Ryan Blackledge - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Head of Internet Research, MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm John Black, genere analyst here at Cowen. We're pleased to have Jonah Peretti, Co-Founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, to talk about the BuzzFeed story. Thanks for coming. Appreciate it.



Jonah Peretti - BuzzFeed, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEO



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Head of Internet Research, MD & Senior Research AnalystMaybe recently kind of public. So maybe we can just start kind of high level, talk about the 3 kind of revenue lines, advertising, content, commerce, mix and kind of just high level what you're seeing across the 3 lines.- BuzzFeed, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & CEOYes. So our focus has been to build a really resilient, adaptable digital media company that can make content across all the different