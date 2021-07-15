Q2 2021 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / NTS GMT
Anders RÃ¸nold - Otovo ASA - Head of Investor Relations
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Otovo's quarterly presentation. My name is Anders RÃ¸nold, Head of Investor Relations. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, CEO; Lars Ekeland, CFO; and Cecilie Weltz, CEO of EDEA.
Today's agenda. First, Andreas will go through the quarterly highlights and business updates before Lars will present the financial results. Then, Cecilie will present EDEA's first-half results before Andreas will provide an outlook for 2021. If you have questions during the presentation, please share them in the chat and we will answer them towards the end.
I will now give the word to Andreas.
Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - CEO and Founder
Thank you for the introduction, Anders. So let's start with reiterating what Otovo is. Otovo is a marketplace for solar installations. We are on a mission to put solar panels on every at home in Europe, including batteries. And we want to do this by creating the easiest and most affordable way to get solar
