Q3 2021 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Otovo's third-quarter presentation. Today, we will present the quarterly highlights, the business updates, financial results, and the outlook for 2022. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, CEO; Lars Ekeland, CFO; and Fabio Stefanini, General Manager of Italy. We are very pleased to have Fabio here, our special guest. He joined us in February, having previously headed Uber's grocery delivery and Amazon's grocery delivery in Italy.



Thank you. The time for solar is now. Europe is facing a crunch in its energy markets and the high electricity prices are eating into consumers' purchasing power. And I think this is a time where we see that distributed energy in the shape of solar panels and batteries have a big role to play in order to solve this difficult equation for European consumers and European electricity market.



Otovo is a marketplace for solar and battery