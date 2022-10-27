Q3 2022 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / NTS GMT

Sondre BerglÃ¸ff - Otovo ASA - IR



Good morning, and welcome to Otovo's third-quarter presentation. We are Otovo, Europe's leading solar and battery marketplace. We are on the mission to put solar panels on every roof and batteries in every home in Europe in the easiest and most affordable way.



Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, CEO and Founder; Petter Ulset, CFO. My name is Sondre, and I work with Investor Relations.



On top of today's agenda, some business updates from Andreas, followed by a financial summary given by Petter. And after that, Andreas will summarize. At the end of today's session, we'll do a Q&A, so please don't forget to submit your questions during the presentation. Now, over to you, Andreas, with the business updates.



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - Founder & CEO



Thank you, Sondre. And let me say we're very excited about the numbers we're going to present here today. Because this has been a breakthrough quarter for our subscription business and a quarter where we've set a whole host of new records.