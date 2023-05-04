Q1 2023 Otovo ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Petter Ulset - Otovo ASA - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to Otovo's first-quarter presentation. My name is Petter Ulset; I am the Chief Financial Officer of Otovo. Today's presenters are Andreas Thorsheim, Founder and CEO; Rikard Eide, Engineering Manager and employee number four in Otovo; and myself, Petter Ulset, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's agenda is that Andreas will start with business updates. I will then take you through the financial results, before Andreas will host a strategy update, where Rikard will do a demo session. We will then end with a summary and outlook and the customary Q&A.



Then over to you, Andreas, for the business update.



Andreas Thorsheim - Otovo ASA - Founder & CEO



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we're very excited to present this quarter's numbers. And looking back to June and July last year, I think I'd be willing to give up a little more, too, back then if I was certain to have the installation pace and capacity that we've had this winter and spring.



This quarter is a record quarter for us