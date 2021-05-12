Q1 2021 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jenny Ramkrans - Clavister Holding AB - Chief of Staff



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Clavister Q1 2021 interim report presentation. Today, I have our CEO, John Vestberg with us; and also, our CFO, David NordstrÃ¶m with us.



We will start with the presentation and then after the presentation, we'll move into a Q&A session. But shall we get started, John?



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Jenny. So good morning, everyone. Jumping directly into our interim report, starting with the executive summary.



We saw a somewhat slow start of the year and basically, attributing that to some lingering effects still from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the slow start recovered quite significantly towards the end of the quarter with large important orders, especially in a few selected areas. That resulted in an order intake, which is back on a growth path, ended up with SEK36.1 million, which is corresponding to a growth of 12%. The areas contributing with the biggest increase includes our 5G area and sales