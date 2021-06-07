Clavister Holding AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jun 07, 2021 / NTS GMT
Forbes Goldman - Redeye AB - Analyst
All right. Welcome back. And then I have the pleasure to introduce our next speaker, John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister. Welcome, John.
John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - Co-Founder, President & CEO
I'm John Vestberg, I'm the Co-founder of Clavister and CEO since 2017. So I'm here to give you a general update on Clavister, but specifically, talking a bit more about our latest development within one of our markets, namely, the defense market. But let's start with the high-level perspective. So what is Clavister and what do we do?
So in a nutshell, we can summarize what we do and who we are as follows. So Clavister is a Swedish producer of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions are designed. They are developed, and they are produced within the European Union. And they are so-called carrier-grade, which means that they are designed to run in so-called mission-critical applications.
We are focusing on three main customer groups. The first one being public administration, the municipalities, regions, agencies,
