Q2 2021 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / NTS GMT
Jenny Ramkrans - Clavister Holding AB - Chief of Staff
Hi, everyone. And welcome back to our Q2 2021 interim report. I am Jenny Ramkrans. And with me today, I John Vestberg, our CEO; and our CFO, David NordstrÃ¶m. We will start the presentation. But first, after the presentation you'll be given the opportunity ask John, David questions. (Conference Instructions)
But we will start, John.
John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO
Absolutely. Thank you, Jenny. So again, welcome everyone. This is our Q2 interim report. The key takeaway from our second quarter, in my opinion, is the positive development of actual several metrics, especially our order intake, of course, but also recurring revenue, and our operational cash flow.
We arrived at an order intake in the quarter of SEK85 million, which corresponds to growth of 55% compared to last year. This is also the highest order intake ever in a single quarter in Clavister's history.
There are a number of contributing factors to this order intake. One, being the first commercial
