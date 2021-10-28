Oct 28, 2021 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Company Representative
Hi, everyone. Welcome to our Clavister webinar, giving a bit nuanced to a latest news, the acquisition of our AI specialist Omen Technologies. With me, I have our CEO, John Vestberg. Welcome, John.
John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - CEO
Thank you, Jenny.
Unidentified Company Representative
And the CEO and Co-Founder of Omen Technologies, Wissam Aoudi. Welcome, Wissam.
Wissam Aoudi - Omen Technologies AB - Co-Founder & CEO
Thank you, Jenny.
Unidentified Company Representative
On the agenda, we will start the presentation -- with a presentation. And then in the end, we'll give you, the audience, the possibility to ask Wissam, and you, John, your own questions in a Q&A. (Event Instructions)
But now John, should we get started?
John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - CEO
Absolutely. Thank you, Jenny. So well, again, welcome, everyone. The intention of this session
Clavister Holding AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript
Oct 28, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...