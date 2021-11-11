Q3 2021 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ida Laureate - Clavister Holding AB - Manager of Corporate Communication



Good morning. Welcome to our live session to present the financial report from our third quarter. My name is [Ida Laureate], and I am the Manager of Corporate Communication here at Clavister. Presenting the report is our CFO, David NordstrÃ¶m; and our CEO, John Vestberg.



We will start the presentation then follow with a Q&A. If you have questions, there are two ways to go about asking them, either you can write a question in the Q&A box bottom right, or you can use the raise hand function, and I will let you in to ask a question yourself directly to John and David. So with that being said, I'll let you take the stage, John and David.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you, Ida.



David NordstrÃ¶m - Clavister Holding AB - CFO



Thanks, Ida.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Again, welcome, everyone. Our purpose today is to