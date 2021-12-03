Clavister Holding AB Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Dec 03, 2021 / NTS GMT

Forbes Goldman - Pareto Securities AS - Analyst



Great. Clavister's CEO, John Vestberg. The show is yours.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you very much. So I'm John Vestberg from Clavister. I'm here to provide, first of all, a quick introduction on Clavister for those of you who don't know us. And then an update on some recent activities, and specifically, zooming in on our latest acquisition that we made some weeks back. And the importance of artificial intelligence in cyber security and what this might entail for a company like Clavister.



To start with, for those of you who don't know Clavister, we are all about cybersecurity. We have been that since the inception of the company, a bit more than about 20 years back. Our vision is basically that the future is all about an all-communicating world. We all know that everything is communicating, but it has to be based on two factors: trust and security. And those are not mutually exclusive, and they go hand-in-hand.



What we bring to the market is what we call carrier