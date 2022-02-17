Q4 2021 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Jenny Ramkrans - Clavister Holding AB - Chief of Staff



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q4 quarterly interim report presentation. I'm Jenny Ramkrans. And with me today, I have John and David.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Hello.



Jenny Ramkrans - Clavister Holding AB - Chief of Staff



Before we get started, I will remind you that after the presentation, we will hold a Q&A section. And you can already now ask your questions in the Q&A function. Or in during the Q&A session, ask your questions on your own by raising your hand and I will let you in.



Now over to you, John.



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Thank you very much, Jenny. So welcome. Good morning, everyone. Again, this is our Q4 interim presentation. I'd like to start off with an executive summary in regular order where we have a glance of the key highlights from Q4.



To start with, we saw a strong sales uptake in the