Q1 2022 Clavister Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jenny Ramkrans - Clavister Holding AB - Chief of Staff



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our live interim for Q1 2022 live presentation. Today, I have with me John Vestberg, our CEO, and from remote, our CFO, David NordstrÃ¶m.



We will start the session by -- with a presentation of the Q1 report and the conclusions from that. Afterwards, we will have a Q&A session where we -- you will be given the opportunity to ask your questions to John and David. You can do that either by you send in the questions through the Q&A or you could raise your hand. And I will let you in and let you ask the questions on your own. I prefer the later one because it's nice to hear your voices as well.



Should we get started, John?



John Vestberg - Clavister Holding AB - President & CEO



Yes, absolutely. Thank you, Jenny. And again, welcome everyone. Starting off with an executive summary of the first quarter of 2022. So following the tragic invasion in Ukraine and certainly also following the very likeliness that Sweden and Finland now are to join NATO,