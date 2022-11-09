Q1 2023 Vintage Wine Estates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 09:45PM GMT

Thanks, Sachi, and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Vintage Wine Estates. Joining me on the call are Pat Roney, our founder and CEO; Terry Wheatley, our president; and Kris Johnston, our CFO. You should have a copy of our earnings release across the wires after the market as well as the slide deck that will accompany our conversation today. If you do not have these documents, they can be found on our website at ir.vintagewineestates.com.



Pat is going to begin with a brief overview of the quarter then Terry and Kris will provide more details on the results. Kris will also review