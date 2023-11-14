Q1 2024 Vintage Wine Estates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 09:45PM GMT

Deborah K. Pawlowski Kei Advisors LLC.-IR



Thanks, Hannah, and good afternoon, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Vintage Wine Estate. On the call with me are Seth Kaufman, our new President and CEO, who just recently joined the company on October 30. Also with us is Chris Johnston, our CFO.



You should have a copy of our earnings release that went out aftermarket closed today. The Slide deck that will accompany our conversation was also distributed aftermarket.



That is going to begin with 100 day plan priorities and an overview of our progress. Then Chris