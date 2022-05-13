Q1 2022 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - IR



Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Remedy Entertainment webinar. My name is Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, and I manage the Investor Relations at Remedy. Today, we'll go through Remedy's Q1 2022 business review. With me today are Tero Virtala, CEO; and Terhi Kauppi, CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation.



Tero, the floor is yours.



Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Veli-Pekka. So welcome, everyone, also on my behalf. Five years ago, in 2017, Remedy was listed to First North Growth Market. And back then, we've raised capital to fund our new growth-oriented strategy. Now during this five years' time, we have developed systematically and patiently overall. And as one big milestone of this longer-term development, early this May, we transferred to official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. We see that this increases awareness and access to Remedy especially among international investors. Therefore, there are likely to be also new investors in this call and