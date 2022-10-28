Q3 2022 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Elina PetÃ¤jÃ¤jÃ¤rvi - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - IR



Okay. I think it's 2 o'clock now. So hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Remedy Entertainment webinar. My name is Elina PetÃ¤jÃ¤jÃ¤rvi, and I am a member of the Remedy Investor Relations team. Today, we will go through Remedy's business review for January, September 2022.



With me are Tero Virtala, Remedy CEO; and Terhi Kauppi, Remedy CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation.



Okay, Tero, the floor is yours.



Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO



Okay, Elina. Thank you, and hello, everyone, and welcome also on my behalf.



So straight on to our quarter three. In our third quarter, our revenue grew by 7% to EUR7.9 million. EBITDA decreased to minus EUR2.3 million and operating profit to minus EUR3 million. The decrease in profitability was mainly due to increased external development costs especially related to Alan Wake 2 and Codename Condor. Terhi, our CFO, will a bit later discuss more detail on the