Q4 2022 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - Head of Corporate Development and IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Remedy's full-year and Q4 earnings webinar. My name is Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, and I manage the Investor Relations at Remedy.



In today's webcast, we will go through Remedy's full-year and Q4 2020 (sic - "2022") highlights and financial results. With me are Tero Virtala, Remedy's CEO; and Terhi Kauppi, Remedy's CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation. Tero, the floor is yours.



Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, also on my behalf. So looking at our last quarter of '22, our revenue decreased by 31%, being EUR13.6 million. EBITDA decreased to EUR2.8 million, mainly due to a significantly lower level of revenue done in the past comparison period in '21. It's good to say also that the '21 quarter four was a very exceptional one.



Operating profit for the last quarter of '22 was EUR2.1 million. Cash flow from operations, minus EUR3.8 million. And