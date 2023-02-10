Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT
Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - Head of Corporate Development and IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Remedy's full-year and Q4 earnings webinar. My name is Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho, and I manage the Investor Relations at Remedy.
In today's webcast, we will go through Remedy's full-year and Q4 2020 (sic - "2022") highlights and financial results. With me are Tero Virtala, Remedy's CEO; and Terhi Kauppi, Remedy's CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation. Tero, the floor is yours.
Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO
Thank you, and welcome, everyone, also on my behalf. So looking at our last quarter of '22, our revenue decreased by 31%, being EUR13.6 million. EBITDA decreased to EUR2.8 million, mainly due to a significantly lower level of revenue done in the past comparison period in '21. It's good to say also that the '21 quarter four was a very exceptional one.
Operating profit for the last quarter of '22 was EUR2.1 million. Cash flow from operations, minus EUR3.8 million. And
Q4 2022 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...