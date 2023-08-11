Q2 2023 Remedy Entertainment Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining and Remedy's webcast. My name is Veli-Pekka Puolakanaho and I manage the Investor Relations at Remedy. Today, we will go through Remedy's half-year review for the first half of 2023. With me are Tero Virtala, Remedy CEO; and Terhi Kauppi, Remedy CFO. We will have a Q&A session after the presentation. Tero, the floor is yours.



Tero Virtala - Remedy Entertainment Oyj - CEO



All right, everyone, thank you, also, on my behalf. So if we look at the second quarter highlights, our revenue was EUR8.9 million. It was a decrease of 5% from the comparison period. Our operating profit, minus EUR4.8 million. Cash flow, minus EUR7 million. Overall, as we have been emphasizing during this whole year, this is an investment year, and our numbers do reflect that.



We have currently five games in development, four of them are co-financed by Remedy. This impacts our profitability now, but really increase the future potential for bigger, profitable