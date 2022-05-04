Q1 2022 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our Q1 interim report. Today. I'm going to do a quick recap of some of the underlying slides within our underlying messages within our business and then I'm going to move on in a little bit more detail into the Q1 performance.



If I start off first of all, with slide 3 in the accompanying deck, and I would like to remind everybody on what our higher purpose is, why we exist. So our role is to inspire healthier enjoyment to millions. A few years ago, this was about moving people from cigarettes to snus. But in recent years, this has been much more about moving people to nicotine pouches, which has been very successful at reducing smoking rates across many markets.



If I move along to slide 4, you can see the spectrum which we operate within. We're only prepared to operate with products which are sub 5% the harm of a pack of cigarettes. And we are the only sizable retailer, which sells nicotine products in Scandinavia, which operates in this category alone.



