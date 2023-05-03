May 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Gavin O'Dowd - Haypp Group AB(publ)-CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Haypp Group's presentation of the interim report for the first quarter of 2023. Today we will briefly walk you through an overview of our business and comment on the operational and financial performance for the first year. The interim report and the results presentation is available at the investor relations section of our corporate website.
Presenting today, in addition to myself, is Svante Andersson, our CFO. Moving to slide 3 in our results presentation, here we state our higher purpose of inspiring healthier enjoyment to millions, which is predominantly moving people from cigarettes to safer alternatives. That traditionally was snus and in more recent years, nicotine pouches.
On slide 4 we have a chart presenting the spectrum of nicotine products and their relative level of harm versus cigarettes. Haypp Group's primary focus on nicotine patches and snus lies in the lower end of the spectrum. The scientific body of research around modern harm reduction
Q1 2023 Haypp Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
May 03, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
