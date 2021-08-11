Q2 2021 Marqeta Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Marqeta Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Stacey Finerman, Vice President of Investor Relations to begin.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thanks, operator. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our Investor Relations website, including our prospectus dated June 8, 2021, and our subsequent periodic filings with the SEC such as our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Actual results may differ materially from any forward-looking statements we make today. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this call, and the company does not assume any obligation or intent to update them,