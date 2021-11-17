Marqeta Inc at Citi FinTech Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 04:15PM GMT

Ashwin Vassant Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Ashwin Shirvaikar, Citi's global head of fintech research. And we're on day 3 of Citi's 11th Annual Fintech Conference. Going strong so far, and glad you're with us. (Operator Instructions)



So with that said, next up, we have Marqeta. And from the company, it's my pleasure to introduce Founder and CEO, Jason Gardner. Jason, welcome.



Jason M. Gardner - Marqeta, Inc. - Founder, Chairperson & CEO



Ashwin, thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD & Lead Analyst

Yes, good to see you again. Jason, I thought it would be a good idea to start sort of with -- because Marqeta is still relatively new to public market, to start with sort of a big picture. Who you are, what you do. What's the value proposition of modern issuing? Where in the value chain of payments do you sit?