May 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the payments and IT services sector at JPMorgan, and really happy to have Marqeta Founder, CEO, Jason Gardner. Welcome.
Jason M. Gardner - Marqeta, Inc. - Founder, Chairperson & CEO
Thank you for having me.
Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
Really excited to have Jason here. He's -- I've learned a lot talking with him over the years. And this whole modern card issuing space is really, really fun, exciting, high growth. And they basically invented it.
So we'll go through some questions that I've gathered from the investment community. We'll take questions in the end. We'll also hit the portal, so I'll be checking that. This is being webcast, so feel free I already see a couple of questions coming in, which is great.
So I thought, Jason, let's go back to the founding of
Marqeta Inc at JPMorgan Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference Transcript
May 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...