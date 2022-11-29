Marqeta Inc at Credit Suisse Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 04:35PM GMT

Timothy Edward Chiodo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



All right. Welcome, everyone, to the 26th Annual Credit Suisse Technology Conference. I'm very, very happy to be here with the team from Marqeta. On stage with us, we have Mike Milotich, who is the CFO. And also here at the conference, we have Head of IR, Stacey Finerman. So thank you both for being here.



Michael Milotich - Marqeta, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - DirectorAll right, great. We have a good list of topics here, and we'll probably have a little bit of time at the end for maybe 1 or 2 questions from the audience. But let's get rolling with it. We want to hit it off with macro-related.So BNPL, lots of headlines over the weekend in terms of how BNPL was doing. It's an area of exposure that you have as part of your volume. Maybe you could just recap that exposure and just maybe talk