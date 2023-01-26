Jan 26, 2023 / 11:15PM GMT
Presentation
Jan 26, 2023 / 11:15PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jason M. Gardner
Marqeta, Inc. - Founder, Chairperson & CEO
* Michael Milotich
Marqeta, Inc. - CFO
* Simon Khalaf
Marqeta, Inc. - Chief Product Officer
* Stacey Finerman
Marqeta, Inc. - VP of IR
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Darrin David Peller
Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Analyst
* Tien-Tsin Huang
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Marqeta CEO announcement call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to turn the call over to Stacey Finerman, Vice President of Investor Relations, to begin.
Stacey Finerman - Marqeta, Inc. - VP of IR
Thanks, operator. Before we
Marqeta Inc CEO Announcement Presentation Transcript
Jan 26, 2023 / 11:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...