Sep 06, 2023 / 03:10PM GMT

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Excellent. We're just about to get started. So welcome, everybody, to the Marqeta fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology and Internet Conference. I have the privilege of introducing Simon Khalaf, CEO of Marqeta. My name is Mike Ng. I cover Marqeta and fintech here at Goldman. Simon has served as CEO of Marqeta since January 2023 after joining the company in June of 2022 as Chief Product Officer. Prior to joining Marqeta, Simon was CEO of Flurry and held senior executive positions at Twilio, Verizon and Yahoo! to name a few.



We have about 35 minutes for today's presentation, inclusive of audience Q&A. So if you have a question towards the end of the session, just raise your hand, and we'll get a mic runner over to you. So first, Simon, thank you so much for participating in this conference and being on stage with us here today.



Simon Khalaf - Marqeta, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers: