Nov 28, 2023 / 02:35PM GMT

Timothy Chiodo -



Okay. Great. Why don't we kick it off? I'm really glad to be here today with the team from Marqeta to really to kick off the 27th Annual Global Technology Conference. So my name is Tim Chiodo. I'm the lead payments processors and fintech analyst here at UBS. And we are glad to have with us Mike Milotich, who is the CFO of Marqeta. Also a special thanks to Stacey Finerman, who is Head of IR; and also Maria Graizer, who is also on the IR team and joining us here in Arizona.



Questions and Answers:

So with that, Mike, I know the investment community has recently gotten lots of new information on Marqeta given you recently hosted an Investor Day. And I think it will be a great place to start. Just to recap some of the numbers that you provided to the market in terms of the gross profit outlook through 2026, was some of that acceleration starting in the second half of '24 and then the low 20s growth that you're expecting in '25 and (technical difficulty).- Marqeta, Inc. - CFOYes,