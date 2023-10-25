Q3 2023 Cint Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Cint Interim Report Q3 Call, and thank you for standing by.



I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Giles Palmer, the CEO of Cint to begin. So Giles, please go ahead.



Giles Palmer - Cint Group AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to our Q3 results presentation.



If you want to step through the deck, please, next slide, on to Slide 2. So this is a familiar slide basically outlining what we do, leading in connected consumer insights. Cint is in the middle between 300 million respondents and over 4,000 customers. We've put the customer number back in because I'm now pretty happy that that's a fair count or a good count. We're not double counting. We're not missing. So over 4,000 customers, around about 1,000 employees and 300 million respondents doing roughly 1 million surveys a day.



Next slide, please, Slide 3. So Q3, getting on to Q3, we said here, lower