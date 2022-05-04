Q1 2022 Believe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Believe First Quarter 2022 Revenues Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dumont, CFO. And Mr. Ladegaillerie, Founder and CEO of Believe. Please go ahead, gentlemen.
Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe SociÃ©tÃ©anonyme-Founder - CEO & President
Good morning, everyone. This is Denis Ladegaillerie. Thank you for joining us for this Q1 2022 conference call. Xavier and I will be presenting this morning we'll try to do about 20 minutes of a presentation and then open the floor for Q&A.
If we can move directly to Slide 4, please. Essentially the highlight of Q1 2022 is the continuation of the strong strength of a strong trends that play through 2021, which is very strong attractivity for artists and labels across all geographies and segments fueled by investment in sales and marketing and central platforms that we've been doing.
Moving on to Slide 6, please. So key areas for Q1 very strong
