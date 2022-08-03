Half Year 2022 Believe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Believe First Half 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Denis Ladegaillerie, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe S.A. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you very much, really appreciate it. Well, good afternoon, everyone. We're delighted to have you for this call to cover our H1 2022 performance, which is a very strong performance. And as you can see on the first slide that makes us a strong accelerated organic growth in Q1 and Q2 and higher H1 increased profitability as well as positive free cash flow. So overall, a very strong first H1 performance.



You can move on to Slide 4. That strong performance essentially illustrates the strength of the model where believes, once again, continuing to drive growth by market share gains at all market segments, entry-level artists with TCAR, mid-level, top level artists across all