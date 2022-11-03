Q3 2022 Believe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe S.A. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you very much, and hello, everyone. Welcome to this quarterly call. I will be presenting today with Xavier Dumont, Believe Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.



If we can move to Slide 4. So Q3 was the fifth consecutive quarter of strong growth, improved profitability and free cash flow for Believe as a public company. I could almost add, this was the 62nd quarter of consecutive double-digit growth since the creation of the company. Revenue was up for the quarter 37.6%, leading us to revise guidance on growth, profitability and free cash flow.



If you want to move to Slide 5. In the past quarter, Believe grew structurally faster than the market. Why do I use the