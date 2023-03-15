Full Year 2022 Believe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2023 / 05:30PM GMT

Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe S.A. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you very much. We are -- welcome to this full year 2022 earnings call. We, Xavier and I, are delighted to have you with us, and we will be going through full year 2022 as well as 2023 perspective and numbers.



If we move to Slide 4, please. Every day building -- Believe is successfully building the best music company for digital artists. I actually like the sentence because I do think it does reflect a fundamental dimension, which is every day, the music market is becoming more digital, and this is making Believe stronger than clarifying what is making us unique. From that standpoint, 2022 has brought a lot of clarity on our differentiated positioning, what do we stand for