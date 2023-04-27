Q1 2023 Believe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe S.A. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you very much, operator. And welcome, everyone, to this Q1 2023 investor call. You can move on to Slide 3. Xavier and I will be taking you through the presentation on this call.



First, moving on to Slide 4, I'm very happy to report that Believe delivered a very strong first quarter 2023 on the back of a strong Q4, 2022 quarter. This quarter has been once again fueled by very strong market share gains due to a stronger than ever attractivity for artists and labels.



On a personal note, I've spent the past quarter traveling to almost all of the major music markets in the world, in the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Brazil, India, France, where I met