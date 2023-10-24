Q3 2023 Believe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Denis Ladegaillerie - Believe S.A. - Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you very much, operator. Welcome everyone to this third quarterly call. If you can move to directly Slide 3. Xavier Dumont, our Chief Financial and Strategy Officer and I will be presenting today.



Moving on to Slide 4. In the past quarter, as we have since our IPO, we've continued delivering on our core goal growth strategy: build scale, innovate to differentiate and drive efficiencies. We are relentlessly focusing on building leadership positions in key markets, that is top one to top 3 positions in Europe and in Asia, to differentiating for innovation in artist development with our partners, and driving operational and financial efficiencies during the past quarter.



While