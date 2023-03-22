Mar 22, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Helin Sinem Celikbilek - D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. - IR Director

Thanks, operator. Thank you for joining us today for Hepsiburada Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by our CEO, Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin; and our CFO, Korhan Oz. The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today's date only. We undertake no obligation to update or revise this information except as required by law. Certain statements