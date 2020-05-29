Uniti Group Inc at Cowen TMT Conference (Virtual) Transcript

May 29, 2020 / 05:50PM GMT

Gregory Bradford Williams - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - Director



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to day 4 and our final day of our Cowen



(technical difficulty)



This is Greg Williams. I am the cable, satellite and telco services analyst here at Cowen. I'm delighted to be joined with Mark Wallace, the Chief Financial Officer; and Bill DiTullio, the Director of IR and FP&A at Uniti.



The format of this meeting will be 30 minutes of fireside chat. There is an opportunity to ask questions. Down below, you'll see you can pop in a question and -- in the text below. I have a separate screen off to my right to see the questions that are anonymous, and I'll try to relay them into the dialogue as I see fit.



So with that, let's get started. Mark, Bill, thank you very much for joining us.



Mark A. Wallace - Uniti Group Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Greg, thank you for inviting us. We very much appreciate everybody's interest in Uniti Group. Just to let everybody know, we did post a presentation