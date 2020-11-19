Nov 19, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

David William Barden - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD



All right. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for our noon session with Kenny Gunderman, CEO of Uniti. My name is David Barden, Head of Telecommunications Services and Comm Infrastructure Research for Bank of America, and I'm really pleased to be here at Nareit 2020, hosting Uniti for this session. (Operator Instructions) If you want to type in a question that we might try to put in front of Kenny as we go, please feel free to do so. I apologize in advance if we can't get there. I think we only have about 30 minutes to kind of talk about all the things that Uniti is working on.



For those of you that aren't familiar with Uniti, maybe Kenny, I'll ask if you could give us just maybe a brief background on who Uniti is and what they do. And then we'll talk about kind of the future for Uniti going forward.



Kenneth A. Gunderman - Uniti Group Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. Good afternoon, everyone, or good morning. David, it's nice to be on with you again, and we're always pleased to