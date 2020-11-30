Nov 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
Okay. Great. Good morning. Welcome to the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference and to our session with Uniti. I'm Ana Goshko, the credit analyst covering telecom and technology. And we are very pleased to have with us Bill DiTullio, who's the Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; and Ron Mudry, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, President of Uniti Leasing. And I learned just recently that, Ron, you went to the University of Michigan, as did I. So let's just make a rule that we will not talk about football today.
Ronald J. Mudry - Uniti Group Inc. - Chief Revenue Officer & Senior VP
Absolutely.
Anastazia Goshko - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
So a quick note to the audience. You have a tool through which you can submit questions. So feel free to do that throughout the discussion, and we'll be checking with that. And with that, let's get started.
