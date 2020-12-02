Dec 02, 2020 / 03:40PM GMT

Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Associate Analyst



Good morning, everyone. We're returning with the Wells Fargo TMT Summit. I am Eric Luebchow, Senior Analyst covering communications infrastructure and telecom services. We're very pleased this morning to be joined by executives from Uniti Fiber. So we have Mark Wallace, the CFO; and Bill DiTullio, VP of Finance and IR. So gentlemen, thank you for joining us this morning.



Mark A. Wallace - Uniti Group Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Eric, thank you very much for having us. It's good to be here, and hopefully, we can be in-person sometime soon.



Eric Thomas Luebchow - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Associate Analyst



I know that's -- we're all hoping that, my wife in particular. So I just wanted to start with a broader question. Could you maybe provide an overview of Uniti's business today? Now that Windstream has emerged from bankruptcy a little quicker than we anticipated from the outset, and your